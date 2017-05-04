To beat Pakistan, one act of valour won't do: Terror state needs to be hit everyday

One act of valour is not sufficient to keep the 'blood thirsty' Pakistan quiet. The nation controlled by the Pakistan army and the ISI in which the civilian government is a mere formality thrives on an anti-India stance. Following the September 2016 surgical strikes across the Line of Control, the government went to town with its achievement.

No doubt, it was a brave act that mandated a pat on the backs of all those behind it. Terror launch pads had been destroyed and terrorists moved back to Pakistan. The problem however today is that these launch pads are back and terrorists continue to infiltrate into India. Worse, they have positioned themselves at such strategic locations which makes it easy for them to attack the Indian Army personnel with the backing of the Pakistan army.

Once is not enough:

There is no consistency in the retaliation policy by India. Pakistan needs to be hit almost everyday. The iconic Om Puri while essaying the character of a soldier in the movie Lakhshya had said, " woh Pakistani hamesha mudke aate hai saab." (Those Pakistanis always turn and come back).

The above statement is so true in the current scenario. The launch pads that were destroyed in September are back and the terrorists are present in large numbers waiting to infiltrate or already infiltrated. This only means that the action needs to be continuous and the retaliation consistent.

We get to see that there is a loud bang from India and then a continued silence when it comes to dealing with Pakistan. Yes, back-channel talks with the existing civilian government is needed, but then military action is equally important. If India feels that talks are needed then it should not allow the Pakistan army to bully.

Pakistan exploits India's inconsistent policy:

Inconsistencies in the Pakistan policy are not restricted to the existing government alone. It was there during the UPA and the NDA prior to that as well. When in January 2013, a soldier was beheaded, the then Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh had said that it cannot be business as usual although he favoured the dialogue route.

Following the Parliament attack, the Vajpayee government had recalled the ambassador to Pakistan. He also ordered moving the Army to the border apart from closing down the Indian skies to all Pakistan planes. However it did not move beyond that and the government decided to go in for talks instead.

These inconsistencies have been exploited by Pakistan repeatedly. Be it the Mumbai 26/11 attack, the strike on Parliament, Kargil war, beheading soldiers, Pathankot airbase attack and the Uri strike. Remember all these incidents took place almost immediately after India decided to take the dialogue route. This is nothing but exploitation of India's soft policy towards Pakistan.

Need of the hour:

The need of the hour is to keep hitting Pakistan. Declaring Pakistan a terrorist state may not provide the best solution as it would not matter to them. However neutralising every terrorist in the Valley, breaking the backs of the Pakistan backed separatists and hitting the terror launch pads everyday will make a difference to Pakistan in a big way.

One surgical strike is clearly not enough. Cross-border raids need to be conducted on a regular basis and the terror machinery backed by the Pakistan army needs to be destroyed. Breathing space is something that Pakistan should never get. Between September and May, the Pakistan army had enough time to breathe life back into the terror camps. The repercussions of this we witness everyday in Kashmir and along the border when the brave soldiers guard the nation. In a nut-shell the government needs to toughen its stance and ensure that those soldiers who are ready to die for the nation do not return to their loved ones in a mutilated state.

OneIndia News