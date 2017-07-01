TNUSRB constable 2017 exam results not today, find out tentative date here

The TNUSRB constable 2017 exam results will not be declared today. The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is not going to declare the TNUSRB Police Constable, Jail Wardern and Fireman recruitment exam 2017 will take some more time as preparations are on. Once declared it can be checked on the official website. The results are likely to take another 15 days to be declared.

TNUSRB Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen recruitment exam was held on 21 May 2017 in various centres across the state. The TNUSRB recruitment Board had begun the registration for TNUSRB Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen Exam on 23 January 2017.

The Board has already released the preliminary answer key for the exam and candidates who clear this round will be called for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), endurance test and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates can access their results from tnusrb.tn.gov.in and tnusrbonline.org.

How to check TNUSRB constable 2017 exam results:

Go to tnusrb.tn.gov.in or tnusrbonline.org

or Click on the result link

Enter your registration number

View result

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News