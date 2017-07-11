TNUSRB common recruitment exam 2017 results, cut off declared, how to check

The TNUSRB common recruitment exam 2017 results, cut off has been announced. The results are available on the official website.

TNUSRB Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen recruitment exam was held on 21 May 2017 in various centres across the state. The TNUSRB recruitment Board had begun the registration for TNUSRB Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen Exam on 23 January 2017.

The Board has already released the preliminary answer key for the exam and candidates who clear this round will be called for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), endurance test and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates can access their results from tnusrb.tn.gov.in and tnusrbonline.org.

How to check TNUSRB common recruitment exam 2017 results:

Go to tnusrb.tn.gov.in or tnusrbonline.org

or Click on the result link

Enter your registration number

View result

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News