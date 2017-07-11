TNUSRB common recruitment exam 2017 results, cut off declared, how to check

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The TNUSRB common recruitment exam 2017 results, cut off has been announced. The results are available on the official website.

TNUSRB common recruitment exam 2017 results, cut off declared, how to check

TNUSRB Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen recruitment exam was held on 21 May 2017 in various centres across the state. The TNUSRB recruitment Board had begun the registration for TNUSRB Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen Exam on 23 January 2017.

The Board has already released the preliminary answer key for the exam and candidates who clear this round will be called for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), endurance test and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates can access their results from tnusrb.tn.gov.in and tnusrbonline.org.

How to check TNUSRB common recruitment exam 2017 results:

OneIndia News

Read more about:

tamil nadu, recruitment, examinations, results

Other articles published on Jul 11, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...