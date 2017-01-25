TN's Jallikattu bill challenged in SC

The TN government had on Monday passed a bill legalising Jallikattu in the state.

A petition has filed in the Supreme Court challenging the bill on Jallikattu passed by the Tamil Nadu government. Animal rights activists moved the court stating that the bill was illegal and against the law. The matter is likely to come up for hearing on Monday.

The TN government had on Monday passed a bill legalising Jallikattu in the state. The bill was passed after the Supreme Court had stayed a notification issued by the centre allowing the bull taming sport to be played.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 10:55 [IST]
