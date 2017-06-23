TNEA 2017: Stop admission to Anna University's 15 constituent colleges, Madras HC told

The TNEA 2017 rank list was released yesterday. Now there is a petition in the Madras High Court to stop admission to the 15 of 16 constituent colleges of the Anna University, Chennai in the current academic year.

The PIL filed by Madurai-based advocate S Umar Farouq came up for admission before the division bench of justices A Selvam and N Authinathan on Thurday. The bench ordered notice to the secretary to the ministry of human resource, AICTE chairman, state's higher education secretary, principal secretary to the governor, commissioner of technical education, Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission secretary and registrar of Anna University.

The petitioner said that the university constituent colleges situated in Kancheepuram, Arani, Villupram, Tindivanam, Pattukottai, Thirukkuvalai, Ariyalur, Panruti, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Nagercoil, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and Madurai are functioning without approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), which is mandatory to offer courses and admit students.

The petitioner contended that the institution's AICTE approval number is essential for students seeking job. Banks also seek such approval number. But the fifteen colleges are admitting students without the AICTE approval, which will ultimately affect the future of the students.

Hence it would be necessary to restrain the 15 colleges from taking part in the TNEA 2017 counselling process till they get the AICTE approval. It was also necessary to transfer students who are studying in those colleges to government engineering colleges, the petitioner further contended.

