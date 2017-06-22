TNEA 2017 rank list released, website crashes

The TNEA 2017 rank list for engineering admission counseling was declared today on the official website. The list was published by the Anna University. Immediately after the results were declared, candidates found it difficult to access since the website was slow.

Candidates are advised to be patient and try after sometime.

TNEA counselling registration had started on May 1 and ended on May 31.

About 1.25 lakh candidates have applied for the admission this year. Out of the these, 88.77 are boys and 52.29 are girls.

The admissions to the engineering colleges will be done through a single window counselling. The counselling will start from June 27 onwards.

How to check TNEA 2017 rank list:

Go to tnea.ac.in

Click on the TNEA rank list section

Enter the required details

Check the rank list

Take a printout

OneIndia News