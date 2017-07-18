TNEA 2017: Counselling begins on July 23, full schedule here

The TNEA 2017 counselling will begin from July 23 onwards. The academic counselling will continue until August 11. The vocational counselling will continue till July 28.

Anna University conducts the TNEA which is a centralized counselling procedure for admissions to BE and B.Tech courses. TNEA counselling process is done on the basis of the marks obtained by a student in the class 12 board exam.

The detailed counselling schedule is available on the TNEA website. Each student would be given 90 minutes for counselling session. The counselling call letter is also available on the official website and the same can be downloaded.

OneIndia News