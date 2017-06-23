TNEA 2017 counseling schedule after NEET results are declared

The TNEA 2017 counseling schedule will be declared only once the NEET 2017 results are announced. The announcement was made by Tamil Nadu's higher education minister K P Anbazhgan. He said that this was because several engineering candidates who are also eligible for medical seats on the TNEA list.

The minister, who released the TNEA rank list at Anna University, told reporters that the dates for counselling for the single window admissions into engineering courses across the state had earlier been tentatively slated for June 27, but now the days would be dependent on NEET results.

Among the 6,733 top scorers on the TNEA list whose cut-off scores were in the range of 200 to 197, there are 5,376 candidates who are also eligible for medical seats.

There is a chance that many may given up their engineering seats and opt for medical since many are eligible for it, the minister said. We will commence counselling once the medical results are out, the minister also said.

TNEA 2017 rank list released:

The TNEA 2017 rank list for engineering admission counseling was declared on Thursday on the official website. The list was published by the Anna University. TNEA counselling registration had started on May 1 and ended on May 31.

About 1.25 lakh candidates have applied for the admission this year. Out of the these, 88.77 are boys and 52.29 are girls.

The admissions to the engineering colleges will be done through a single window counselling. The counselling will start from June 27 onwards.

How to check TNEA 2017 rank list:

Go to tnea.ac.in

Click on the TNEA rank list section

Enter the required details

Check the rank list

Take a printout

