TNDALU Admission 2017 rank list soon, everything you should know

The TNDALU Admission 2017 rank list is expected to be released soon. Candidates could check today for the rank list to be released. The rank list will be released by the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) of selected students for admission to 5 year BA LLB degree course.

While many are expecting the rank list today, there is no official update on the same. Candidates who have registered for the courses should monitor the official website for details in this regard. The list will be released at tndalu.ac.in. Admission portal of the University is currently open for registration of 3 year LLB degree course.

The applications will be scrutinized and the Rank List will be published in the notice boards of the University and its affiliated Government Law Colleges. It can also be browsed on the University's website tndalu.ac.in. Applications for 3 year LLB course will be accepted till 17 July 2017.

The University will notify the counselling schedule on the website. Counselling session will be held in the premises of TNDALU Chennai. Candidates will be required to produce original certificates supporting the educational qualification, date of birth and other details mentioned in the application during registration.

