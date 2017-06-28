TNDALU Admission 2017 rank list released, how to check

The TNDALU Admission 2017 rank list has been released. The rank list will be released by the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) of selected students for admission to 5 year BA LLB degree course.

The list has been released at tndalu.ac.in. Admission portal of the University is currently open for registration of 3 year LLB degree course.

The applications will be scrutinized and the Rank List will be published in the notice boards of the University and its affiliated Government Law Colleges. It can also be browsed on the University's website tndalu.ac.in. Applications for 3 year LLB course will be accepted till 17 July 2017.

The University will notify the counselling schedule on the website. Counselling session will be held in the premises of TNDALU Chennai. Candidates will be required to produce original certificates supporting the educational qualification, date of birth and other details mentioned in the application during registration.

How to check TNDALU Admission 2017 rank list:

Go to tndalu.ac.in

Click on the link 'Rank lists, Cut Off Marks for 5 year Honours Courses - 2017 - 2018'

Enter your application number

Submit

Download

Take a printout

