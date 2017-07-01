TN TET 2017 results declared, how to check

The TN TET 2017 results have been declared. TN TRB TET 2017 Paper 1 was held on April 29 and Paper 2 on April 30. The results are available on the official website.

2,41,555 candidates appeared for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 Paper I and 5,12,260 candidates appeared for the Paper-II examination. The tentative answer keys were published on May 22 in the website of the Teachers Recruitment Board and representations, objections etc. were invited from the candidates within 5 days (upto May 27). The results are available at trb.tn.nic.in.

How to TN TET 2017 results:

Go to trb.tn.nic.in .

. Click on the link "Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) - 2017 - Please click here for Examination Results and Final Key Answers"

Click on next on the bottom of the page

Click on the link Click here for Individual Candidate Query"

Enter your roll number

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News