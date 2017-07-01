TN TET 2017 results declared, how to check

The TN TET 2017 results have been declared. TN TRB TET 2017 Paper 1 was held on April 29 and Paper 2 on April 30. The results are available on the official website.
2,41,555 candidates appeared for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 Paper I and 5,12,260 candidates appeared for the Paper-II examination. The tentative answer keys were published on May 22 in the website of the Teachers Recruitment Board and representations, objections etc. were invited from the candidates within 5 days (upto May 27). The results are available at trb.tn.nic.in.
How to TN TET 2017 results:
- Go to trb.tn.nic.in.
- Click on the link "Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) - 2017 - Please click here for Examination Results and Final Key Answers"
- Click on next on the bottom of the page
- Click on the link Click here for Individual Candidate Query"
- Enter your roll number
- View result
- Take a printout
