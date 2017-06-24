TN: Tension in Sivaganga over a van carrying cattle

Sivaganga(TN) Jun 24: Tension prevailed in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu, for some time after some BJP workers demanded that police checking a van's papers file a case against the driver and trader for allegedly carrying the bovines to slaughter even as the local Jamaad blocked roads, demanding that the animals be released.

Police said the vehicle was detained by a Sub Inspector for checking papers. Even as he was doing so, some BJP workers arrived at the spot, alleged that the trader and driver were carrying cattle for beef, which has been banned and demanded that the SI file a case against them.

Members of the local Jamaad rushed to the spot on hearing that the vehicle had been detained by police and blocked vehicular traffic, demanding release of cattle along with the driver and trader.

The cattle were being taken for sale from devakottai cattle market to Theni district. Police held talks with the members and released the cattle van after filing a case against the trader and driver. Both of them were later released on bail, they said.

PTI