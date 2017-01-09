TN seeks Rs 2,480 crore compensation from Karnataka

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday sought Rs 2,480 crore as compensation from Karnataka. In its submission to the Supreme Court, TN government claimed that the compensation was sought since Karnataka had failed to release Cauvery water as per SC orders. The court has given both states one week to file list of witnesses. Both governments have also been given four weeks time to submit details of witnesses in an affidavit to the Supreme court.

The Supreme court earlier in January had asked for Karnataka to release 2,000 cusecs of water on a daily basis till final orders in the water sharing dispute. Karnataka however, claims that the water in KRS dam is nearing dead storage and it was impossible for the state to release water. Karnataka has already declared a drought situation in the state and had sought centre's relief. The union government had sanctioned drought relief of Rs 1,700 crore as against the Rs 4,700 relief that was sought. Tamil Nadu has seen a spate of farmer deaths owing to drought situation as well. Over 170 farmer deaths have been reported over the last two months. Tamil Nadu had even sought Andhra Pradesh's help in sharing the water of River Krishna to alleviate water crisis.

OneIndia News