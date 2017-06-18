TN: Rajinikanth meets farmers, assures support for linking rivers

Chennai, June 18: Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday met a delegation of 16 farmers led by P Ayyakannu and assured them his support for their plea to interlink rivers.

Weeks after asking his fans to prepare for war, hinting that he might consider joining politics, the Kabali star tn Sunday told the visiting farmers that their plea to link up rivers will be represented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pledged Rs one crore in this regard.

"Rajini told us that he will take steps to facilitate interlinking rivers, he said first Peninsular rivers like Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna, Palaru, and Cauvery should be linked," Ayyakannu said after meeting the top star.

"Rajinkanth offered to give us Rs one crore immediately towards river linking, however, we requested him to hand it over to PM Modi for a project in this connection," the farmer leader who kicked up a storm with his recent multiple forms of protest in Delhi told PTI.

He said,"we wanted Rajinikanth to help make a beginning for this river link-up effort and he said he will do it."

The farmer leader said that the top star who is shooting for his upcoming flick 'Kaala' told them that he will represent the issue to PM Modi though he did not specifically say that he will personally meet Modi in this regard.

Ayyakannu, president of National South Indian Rivers Inter-Linking Farmers Association said Rajinikanth assured support to farmers on all issues faced by them.

Rajinikanth while addressing his fans last month had asked them to be ready for war when it comes, asserting the system is rotten and that it needs to be changed.

While DMK working president M K Stalin had said that it was Rajinikanth's wish "whether or not to join politics," others including pro-Tamil leader Seeman opposed it even as others like BJP welcomed the actor's remarks.

