TN plus-2 marks will now be 600 instead of 1,200, exam time 2.30 hrs

In a bid to reduce the burden on students, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to reduce the Plus-2 marks from 1,200 to 600. The decision comes in the backdrop of the government recently announcing that the plus-1 will be made a board examination. Now the students will have a consolidated marks sheet for both plus-1 and plus-2. The exam time would also be reduced from 3 hours to 2.30 hours.

Each subject in the higher secondary class will now carry a maximum of 100 marks instead of 200 as per the new model. Practical exams for physics and chemistry will have 20 marks instead of 50. The theory examination will be conducted for 80 marks.

These changes will come into effect from the next academic year in the plus-1 exam and a government order to this effect is expected in a day or two. For plus-2 the changes would be implemented in 2018-19.

OneIndia News