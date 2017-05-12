TN minister Vijaya Bhaskar's aide blames Income Tax official in suicide note

A close aide of Tamil Nadu health minister K R Subramaniam has held income tax officials and the 'pressure they exerted' as the reason for his suicide. The government contractor who was found dead in Namakkal has claimed in a note that he was forced to admit that he carried out benami transactions for the minister.

Subramaniam, a close aide of the minister was also raided when raids were conducted at properties belonging to Vijaya Bhaskar. He was also asked to appear in person for questioning. Days after he was questioned by IT sleuths, Subramaniam was found dead at his farmhouse. Initially suspected to be a case of suicide, his family members claimed that he died of a heart attack. The police, however, have now recovered a suicide note.

According to the police, Subramaniam accused a deputy director of Income Tax department for pressurising him and causing mental trauma. He alleged that he was pushed to taking the extreme step after officials forced him to accept that he was the minister's benami. He is also said to have named an IPS officer, an IAS officer and a former AIADMK minister in the suicide note. "I was under severe mental pressure. They wanted me to accept that I am a benami of the minister. I have always stood by the truth and am unable to bear what is happening," the suicide note read.

Subramaniam who has been the contractor for many government projects has also built educational institutions belonging to Vijaya Bhaskar. He was out of the country on April 9 when raids were conducted and he was asked to appear before officials in connection with the documents that were unearthed from his properties. On Monday, he is said to have arrived at his farmhouse in Namakkal and told his staff that his purpose was to 'rest'. The staff soon found him unconscious. Attempts to save his life were futile. Days after his death, the police have found this suicide note.

OneIndia News