TN Minister Jayakumar will be punished for statements, says Dinakaran supporter

A day after he said that TTV Dinakaran will have to stay away from party activities, brickbats are flying towards Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar. Dinakaran supporters have claimed that action will be initiated against Jayakumar for his statements against Dinakaran.

A host of MLAs met TTV Dinakaran on Tuesday even as Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy held parallel meetings with MLAs. Thanga Tamil Selvan who has been strongly backing Dinakaran was one of the 22 MLAs who met him on Tuesday. While responding to Jayakumar's statement reiterating that they would not allow Dinakaran or Sasikala to interfere in party or government affairs, T Tamil Selvan said that 'action will be taken against the minister and people will hear of the same soon'.

On Monday D Jayakumar, who has been the prominent face of the Palanisamy camp of the AIADMK, told the media that Dinakaran should abide by his previous statement of moving away from the party. "We are clear, firm and determined in our decision taken on April 17 and we won't have any contact with them," Jayakumar had said after convening a meeting of 20 ministers.

OneIndia News