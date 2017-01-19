TN: Jallikattu protests continue on day 3

From the rural hamlets to the headland, students have taken over the Jallikattu protests. Even as Panneerselvam is scheduled to meet the prime minister seeking an ordinance on Jallikattu, the protests continue.

The chief minister held a meeting with a representative group of protesters appealing for the protest to be withdrawn on Wednesday. While the CM claimed that the students were satisfied with the moves being taken to revoke the ban on Jallikattu, they refused to withdraw the protests. For a third day in a row, thousands have started gathering at the landmark Marina beach in Chennai.

Despite a police lathi charge, protesters stay put and close to 3,000 people staged an overnight protest at the beach. This, even as protests in various districts including the hotbed of Jallikattu protests, Alanganallur are seeing massive protests.

The Annamalai University has declared holiday until Sunday given the uncertainty and has asked all hostel inmates to vacate. Thirty-one colleges in Chennai alone have declared holiday on Thursday. Students have become the torchbearers of the Jallikattu protests. Social media is aiding gather more support to the protests and demand to ban PETA is on the rise.

