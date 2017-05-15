TN govt to sanction 3 lakh houses in 2017-18: Venkaiah Naidu

Chennai, May 15: Tamil Nadu would sanction three lakh houses in 2017-18 under the central government's Housing for All scheme, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday.

"The central government has allocated Rs 3,855 crore to the state under the scheme, and Rs 1, 433 crore has been released so far. Tamil Nadu government assured me that it will sanction three lakh houses during 2017-18," he said.

"Tamil Nadu is one of the top performing states with reference to obtaining sanction from Government of India. The state should maintain its tempo and expedite construction of the Houses", he added.

The Minister also advised real estate developers to fulfill the promises made by them while placing advertisements in newspapers.

"I am not asking builders to do anything out of the way. What you have promised, fulfill it. What you promised through prospectus, what you have promised through big, big colourful advertisements in newspapers, fulfill it", Naidu said.

Naidu also warned builders that they would be fined or even prosecuted if they do not follow the rules."If you do not follow rules, realty developers then you will be fined. And if you violate the rules, you will be jailed", he said.

"The Government alone will not be able to do Housing for All scheme by 2022. I believe in Public Private Partnership and the private sector will come in big way", he said.

