TN cops on alert as many defy SC orders on Jallikattu

Chennai, Jan 15: The ban on Jallikattu continues to be defied in various parts of Tamil Nadu. Even as people continue to defy the ban on Jallikattu, the TN police are on their toes and are carrying out arrests in various parts of the state.

The ban was defied on Sunday morning at Palamedu where several persons offered special prayers and conducted the symbolic Jallikattu. The police had to intervene and stop the celebrations.

Meanwhile there is a rally being taken out with bulls in Palamedu. The police are high in number and will carry out arrests in case anyone is seen defying the ban.

There is tight security in several parts of the state and the police have been told to clamp down on people conducting Jallikattu. Meanwhile security is exceptionally high at Alanganallur in Madurai district where a big event is being planned for Monday. This panchayat town witnesses one of the biggest Jallikattu events.

The police have been told to stay on high alert and prevent anyone from conducting Jallikattu in defiance of the SC order.

