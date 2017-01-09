TN CM writes to PM, appeals for ordinance to allow Jallikattu

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam on Monday wrote to the Prime Minister asking him to promulgate an ordinance to allow the traditional bullfight, Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. In a three-page letter, O Panneerselvam has sought the centre's intervention to allow Jallikattu by promulgating an ordinance removing the legal impediments enabling the conduct of the sport.

Panneerselvam has sought the ministry of environment and forests to denotify bulls as 'performing animals' and also the to amend section 11(3) of the prevention of cruelty to animals Act 1960. He has requested the ministry to introduce a new clause specifically exempting Jallikattu in addition to other exemption already provided in the act.

His letter comes a day after youngsters in Chennai rallied in support of Jallikattu as a sport. Throughout his letter, O Panneerselvam attempted to appraise the 'cultural values associated with Jallikattu that is an integral part of Pongal festivities and that it is part of Tamil history dating back to 2,000 years.'

J Jayalalithaa had in 2016 too had written to the union government to pass an ordinance allowing Jallikattu during Pongal celebrations. O Panneerselvam wrote to the PM walking on her path.

OneIndia News