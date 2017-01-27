TN: Bronze idol stolen from centuries-old temple

Thanjavur, Jan 27: A bronze idol of goddess Mariamman was found stolen from a temple in a village in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district, police said on Friday.

The incident came to light when a staff had gone to open the centuries-old temple on Thursday evening and noticed the grill gate broken open, they said.

Immediately, she informed her husband Packirisami, who also works at the place of worship, who inturn informed the villagers.

Later, they all had entered the temple premises and found an iron box containing the 20-kg bronze idol stolen. The idol is worth several lakhs, police added.

The villagers said the idol was earlier kept in the Sivan temple in Marungapallam village till 1974. Based on a complaint, a case has been registered and investigation is on, they said.

PTI