TN assembly privileges committee wants six months ban on DMK MLAs, seeks apology

The House Committee on Privileges has recommended a six-month ban on seven DMK legislators for creating a ruckus in the assembly. The privileges committee was asked to file a report on the chaos that Tamil Nadu assembly witnessed on February 18 when Edappadi Palanisamy moved a motion of confidence.

The committee that submitted its report on Friday has recommended a ban on DMK legislators accusing them of compromising the dignity of the house and assaulting the speaker. "If all seven DMK legislators apologise for their behaviour and give a written assurance not to indulge in such behaviour again, the ban will be revoked," the recommendations add.

AIADMK MLA P Vetrivel had raised a complaint about the issue and the same was referred to the Privileges Committee. Show cause notices were issued to DMK legislators following which recommendations were made. While approving or disapproving the recommendations is the speaker's decision, the committee has sought an apology from the legislators to avoid suspension.

The speaker was attacked, assembly property including papers and mic were damaged by DMK legislators who created a ruckus over AIADMK's shaky government. Marshals were called in to escort DMK leaders out of the assembly. M K Stalin who walked out with a torn shirt alleged that marshals had manhandled his party legislators. AIADMK MLA Vetrivel had submitted a complaint to the Assembly Speaker alleging that the behaviour of certain MLAs had brought disrepute to the House.

OneIndia News