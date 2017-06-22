TN, AP, Tgana CMs to be present when Kovind files nomination

New Delhi, June 22:The chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana are expected to be present when NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind files his nomination papers on June 23.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is in Delhi. Tamil Nadu's Edappadi Palaniswami is expected to arrive here tonight and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the morning on June 23.

Soon after the BJP announced Kovind's name as its candidate for the July 17 presidential election, Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi offered their support. Naidu had said Kovind was the "best selection" for the highest post which also highlighted the NDA's commitment to downtrodden sections.

The TDP is part of the ruling NDA. Rao too offered his support after holding consultations with his party colleagues. Both the factions of the AIADMK, mired in controversies, too offered their support. Sources said Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu spoke to NDA chief ministers and urged them to be present at the time of the filing of nomination by Kovind.

Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, virtually the entire council of Union ministers, NDA chief ministers and MPs and MLAs from across the country will be among proposers and seconders of his candidature.

Oneindia News