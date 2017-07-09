TN: Sri Lankan Navy apprehends three fishermen, one boat

Three Indian fishermen with one boat were apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy at Palk Strait on Sunday.

According to sources, they were detained for allegedly engaging in illegal fishing practices at Palk Strait.

The arrest was made by a Fast Attack Craft (FAC) belonging to the Northern Naval Command.

The fishing trawler was brought to SLNS Elara in Kareinagar and the fishermen to SLNS Uththara in Kankesanthurei.

They were later due to be handed over to the Jaffna Assistant Director of Fisheries for further legal action.

OneIndia News