TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay sent to judicial custody

Bhubaneswar, Jan 12: A special CBI court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay and sent him to judicial custody till January 25.

Bandyopadhyay was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) presented the TMC MP in the special CBI court after his remand period ended on Thursday.

The investigating agency had taken the TMC leader on four-day remand for further questioning into the Rose Valley chit fund scam. Earlier, he was taken on six-day remand.

"We are being targeted as our party is opposing the demonetisation move of BJP government at the centre. We became the victim of the adverse situation. The CBI has filed a false case against me," Bandyopadhyay told media persons while he was being produced before the court.

Another TMC MP Tapas Pal is presently under judicial custody. He would be presented in the court on January 19.Pal was arrested for his alleged complicity in the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

IANS