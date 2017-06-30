TMC cautions govt, says country 'not ready for GST yet'

With less than a day left for the rolling out of country's biggest tax reform, the Trinamool Congress on Friday said it supports the GST but the BJP-led government is doing it in a haste and the 'country is not ready for it yet'.

TMC spokesperson Derek O' Brien said the BJP has done a U-turn over the GST, as it had opposed it when in opposition.

"BJP which was against the GST for many years and have stalled the Parliament for many years now they have done a "palti", now they have started supporting GST," he told news agency ANI.

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the Central government is unnecessarily hurrying up to implement GST while the business men are not ready. She described it as the Union Government's 'epic blunder'.

In a Facebook post, the TMC leader said that at least 6 months is needed to notify all rules and procedures and give enough time to the stakeholders, particularly the Small and Medium Enterprises to successfully implement the GST.

"Our Parliamentary Party has decided not to attend the 30th June, 2017 midnight programme at the Parliament House to celebrate GST, as a mark of protest,'' her post read.

GST will rolled out at a historic session of Parliament at midnight on June 30. Dubbed as India's biggest tax reform, the GST will kick in from July 1. The opposition has decided to boycott the session complaining about the hurried manner in which GST is being ruled out.

The Congress, Left and the TMC have said that it would stay away from the historic mid-night session of Parliament.

OneIndia News