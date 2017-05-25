"Tired of her," Mumbai cops son wrote in blood after killing mother

The wife of an inspector who probed the Sheena Bora murder case was found dead in Mumbai and the cops now suspect the missing 21 year old son to be behind the incident.

Deepali Ganore was found lying in a pool of blood with a knife besides her. The body was discovered by her husband, Inspector Dyaneshwar Ganore when he returned home from work on Tuesday at 3.30 am.

The police discovered a writing in blood next to the body. A smiley was drawn in blood and it was written, "Tired of her. Catch me and hang me". The police suspect that this may have been written by the son, Siddhanth who has been missing since the incident occurred.

The police further suspect that he may have killed his mother in a fit of rage. She had pulled him over his grades and also refused to give him pocket money. This may have led to the murder, police also suspect.

Dyaneshwar Ganore was a part of the first team to investigate the Sheena Bora murder case. Sheena was murdered in 2012 allegedly by her mother Indrani Mukerjea. Indrani's husband Peter is also a co-accused in the case. Both are currently lodged in jail.

The murder was discovered three years later, when remains of her body were found following the questioning of Indrani Mukerjea's driver, who had been arrested in connection with another case.

OneIndia News