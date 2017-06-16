Tiger population goes up in Kaziranga

After three years, the number of wild tigers is now on the rise. According to the most recent data, there are around 104 tigers existing in the Kaziranga National Park from an estimated 83 tigers in 2014. In the 2006 estimation, Kaziranga had 106 tigers.

Around 95 adult tigers were found in Kaziranga National Park while two adult tigers and their cubs were found in Burachapori. Both the parks are located within the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve.

According to Environment activist Rohit Choudhury, it is important to track tiger populations and understand the threats which is absolutely vital in order to protect these big cats. "Unless the corridors, especially between Kaziranga and Karbi Anglong, are protected, it will be a big challenge for tiger conservation. We are concerned about rampant mining activities and encroachment along the corridors in the Karbi Anglong area," said Choudhury.

Kaziranga, which became a tiger reserve in 2007, is spread over Golaghat, Nagaon and Sonitpur districts. The total area of Kaziranga tiger reserve is 1,030 square km. Assam has four tiger reserves - Kaziranga, Manas, Orang and Nameri. Orang has 28 tigers and Manas, which is also a World Heritage Site, has 30 tigers in last month's estimate.

OneIndia News