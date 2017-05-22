Tie Arundhati Roy to the jeep instead of the stone pelter: Paresh Rawal

Instead of tying the stone pelter to the jeep, the army should have tied Arundhati Roy, BJP BJP, Paresh Rawal said today. The tweet has had some strong reactions with one section condemning the same.

His exact tweet read, " Instead of tying stone pelter on the army jeep, tie Arundhati Roy!" Digivijaya Singh, the Congress leader responded, " Why not the person who stitched the PDP/BJP alliance."

Instead of tying stone pelter on the army jeep tie Arundhati Roy ! — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 21, 2017

There were others who advised that the MP/actor to do meditation. Others said that they were shocked with his ability to be so violent with words. One user also said that you know that your tweet could get you behind bars.

Roy has been very vocal about the Kashmir issue. She had said back in 2008 that Kashmir needs independence from India. It may be recalled that a video of a stone pelter being tied to an Army jeep had gone viral. The incident took place at Budgam district of central Kashmir and the decision was taken to send a strong warning to stone pelters.

OneIndia News