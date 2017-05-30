Thunderstorm to hit Delhi NCR 31st May to June 1: IMD

The Indian Meteotological Department on Tuesday forecast spell of rain and thunderstorm s likely to occur over few places of Delhi NCR. The rain accompanied with gusty wind likely to hit Delhi NCR from 31st May evening to June 1, ANI reports.

The IMD press release stated that southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala on 30 th May 2017. It has also advanced into some parts of northeastern states (some parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh).

Earlier, National Disaster Management Authority predicted that isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Assam and Meghalaya today. Fishermen along and off West Bengal coast are advised not to venture into sea during next 12 hours.

The strengthening of the cyclone could bring flooding in the Bay of Bengal. A special weather bulletin from Bangladesh's Meteorological Department has already advised fishing boats and trawlers in the nearby waters to seek shelter.

OneIndia News