Thunderous applause in courtroom as Nirbhaya's killers are sent to the gallows

Loud claps resounded the courtroom as the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of Nirbhaya's killers. The thunderous claps reflected the mood of the nation that awaited justice for India's daughter brutally assaulted, mutilated and killed.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra on Friday confirmed the death sentenced awarded to the four killers of Nirbhaya. The Bench held that the case fell under the category of the rarest of rare cases. The Bench held that the accused persons were beyond reforms and hence they should hang by the neck until dead.

As Justice Dipak Misra read out the judgement, the emotionally charged courtroom was filled with applause for the justice that was finally delivered to Nirbhaya. Not just the family but an entire nation waited with baited breath as two judgements were being read inside court room 2.

The Delhi police strongly argued for upholding the death penalty for the convicts and termed the incident as a brutal crime. An Amicus Curiae who was appointed in the case opposed death penalty sought that a lifer be awarded. Incidentally, the Bench had, prima facie, agreed with the contention of the amicus that Section 235 of the Code of Criminal Procedure which provides that a trial court should individually hear a convict before sentencing him was not followed in this case.

However, the bench minced no words when it came to judgement that all four accused deserved no less than a death sentence. The Bench also held that the appetite for sex and hunger for brutality has been proven in this case. The court also observed that the juvenile was present in the bus and there is no need to discard this fact. While the accused may have more legal options to explore, for now, they are sentenced to hang till death.

OneIndia News