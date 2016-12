Hyderabad, Dec 22: Three youths died after being electrocuted in Telangana's Nalgonda town on Thursday, police said.

The workers were doing plumbing work in an under construction building when they came in contact with a live wire. All of them died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as A. Saidulu (25), I. Shivakumar (21) and D. Vijay (21).

IANS