Three years ago, on this day Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister

It was a swearing-in ceremony like none other. The biggest ever of its kind held in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The spectacular win with which the BJP swept the nation in the 2014 parliamentary elections mandated a massive swearing-in ceremony and that is what Narendra Modi and his minister got ultimately. Heads of state, business tycoons, film stars, political bigwigs, the ceremony saw the who's who from various fields within and across the country come together. Here is a flashback to May 26, 2014
Narendra Modi sworn-in as Prime Minister of India
Narendra Modi took oath as the 15th Prime Minister of India along with 45 BJP leaders who took oath as ministers. Modi met President Pranab Mukherjee on May 20 after his party registered a massive win the parliamentary polls. The BJP had won 282 seats and their alliance National Democratic Alliance won a total of 336 seats in the 543-seat Lok Sabha.
Heads of all SAARC countries in attendance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony shot to fame not just for the huge mandate the BJP won but also for being the first ever swearing-in where heads of all SAARC countries were in attendance. Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had to face flak in his home country for attending the swearing-in ceremony. This was considered the first diplomatic strike by Modi.
World leaders at event
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai, Bangladesh's Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, the speaker of Jatiyo Sangshad, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom, Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, Nepal Prime Minister Sushil Koirala and Pakistan's Nawaz Sharif were in attendance. After the ceremony, Modi described this new government's first major initiative in foreign policy as the "right decision at the right time"
When the opposition was all smiles
Leaders of every political party were invited for the ceremony. Despite the drubbing her party received, Sonia Gandhi attended the event in all grace accompanied by Rahul Gandi. During the ceremony, differences were forgotten and leaders were seen laughing, cheering, greeting and perhaps sharing a joke now and then. The swearing-in ceremony was a gala affair when politics took a backseat.
Celebration across the country
The Swearing-in was at Delhi but celebrations were witnessed across the country. Huge screens were set in various city centres. The ceremony was telecast live so people could get a glimpse of the Modi taking over as the Prime Minister of the country. BJP and Modi supporters in every nook and corner of the country were seen taking part in processions, bursting crackers, dancing and sharing sweets. The massive mandate was followed by a massive celebration. Caste and community lines aside, people of all religion who supported Modi celebrated.
Star-studded swearing-in ceremony
The who's who of the film industry were also invitees to the ceremony. Actors like Salman Khan were seen all smiles at the swearing-in ceremony. Dozens from the Bollywood fraternity were at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister
Industrialists, business tycoons also invited
Anil Ambani, Sunil Mittal, Prashant Ruia, Gautam Adani, Pawan Munjal and AM Naik were among the 4000 people who attended the swearing-in ceremony. Invitations were sent out to spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and celebrities such as Rajinikanth, Lata Mangeshkar and Amitabh Bachchan, along with Vadodara tea seller Kiran Mahida, who was one of Modi's proposers when he filed his nomination.
"In the name of Lord"
After taking the oath of office in the name of God, Prime Minister Modi said, "I am not Pradhan Mantri but Pradhan Sevak". Time and again he had referred to himself as "a small man with focus on small tasks". "I promise you, If you work 12 hours, I will work for 13 hours and if you work for 14 hours, I will work for 15 hours," he had once said reiterating that he would go the extra mile to fulfil responsibilities.
