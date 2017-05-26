Three years ago, on this day Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister

"In the name of Lord"

After taking the oath of office in the name of God, Prime Minister Modi said, "I am not Pradhan Mantri but Pradhan Sevak". Time and again he had referred to himself as "a small man with focus on small tasks". "I promise you, If you work 12 hours, I will work for 13 hours and if you work for 14 hours, I will work for 15 hours," he had once said reiterating that he would go the extra mile to fulfil responsibilities.

OneIndia News