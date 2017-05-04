Three Tamil Nadu women police officers take on misogyny in films

In a video appeal, that is going viral, three women IPS officers from Tamil Nadu have taken misogyny in films head on.

S Lakshmi, DCP, Law and Order, Coimbatore City, Ramya Bharathi, SP Coimbatore District and Disha Mittal, DCP, Law and Order, Tiruppur City want the film industry to realise the impact they have on youngsters and have appealed for responsible representation.

"Movie dialogues or lyrics, be it positive or negative, mould the thoughts the perceptions and attitudes of youngsters in particular. On an average, we receive at least a dozen complaints every 24 hours on misbehaviour, assault, stalking," Ramya Bharathi IPS is seen saying in the video.

"We come across dialogues and lyrics in films which are degrading women. It is not good for the society. We appeal to filmmakers to be more sensitive and responsive while writing dialogues or lyrics. Think about your sisters and mothers," said DCP S Lakshmi.

The statements are directly aimed at the film industry that propagates ideas of stalking, abuse and violence against women. Considering that cinema is popular culture and observing the kind of impact it has on young minds, the women IPS officers have appealed to film makers to realise the impact they have on the society.

"Without taking any particular names, I have personally come across incidents where delinquents have been almost instigated and inspired by certain movie plots certain programs dialogues, lewd songs," said Disha Mittal IPS.

The video appeal of the women IPS officers comes at a time when lead actors of the Tamil film industry have been criticised of casual representation of stalking and encouraging abusive songs. Celebrities like G V Prakash, Silambarasan, Sivakarthikeyan and Dhanush have all been criticised for allowing crimes against women feature as casual entertainment in their films.

OneIndia News