Three Pakistani nationals with fake Indian documents arrested in Bengaluru

Three Pakistan nationals with fake documents were arrested by the Bengaluru police on Thursday. The Kumaraswamy layout police arrested Kiran Gulaam, Sameera and Kashif Shamsudeen suspected to be from Karachi of Pakistan along with one Indian national, Mohammed, said to be a native of Kerala.

"Out of those arrested, three are suspected to be from Karachi and have entered India without proper travel documents. They have been living here for 9 months and have even created fake documents to identify themselves as Indian citizens," Praveen Sood, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru said. He added that Mohammed who worked in Qatar helped the three travel to India through Muscat and Kathmandu.

The reason given by the accused persons is yet to be verified, the police claimed. They have been living in Bengaluru under fake identities and documents. The police suspect that a person from Bengaluru helped the accused acquire accommodation. The family currently claims that the Indian man fell in love with the Pakistani girl while working in Qatar. The Indian man is then said to have arranged for 'ways' for the girl along with her parents to enter India. The claims are being verified by the police currently.

