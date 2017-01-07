‘Those with 4 wives, 40 children responsible for population rise’

While talking to the media in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Controversial BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj has said that population rise was due to a certain community and it allowing four wives and 40 children.

"Population rise is not due to Hindus. It is the result of certain communities that allow 4 wives and 40 children," he said. His statement is being looked at as a clear violation of recent Supreme Court order on keeping religion off the table during campaigning for polls.

The BJP MP was not addressing a rally or a poll campaign but was speaking amid a large crowd when he made the communally sensitive comment in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. It is to be seen if the election commission takes cognisance of Sakshi Maharaj's statement and initiate action against him. He has been in the news multiple times previously for similar communally insensitive or instigative comments.

OneIndia News