Those who killed Amarnath yatris are terrorists, not militants, know the difference

Did militants carry out the strike on the Amarnath yatra or were they terrorists. The answer is terrorists. There is a great deal of confusion over the usage of the word terrorists and militants and many a time people end up thinking they are one and the same.

Both militants and terrorists have their own agenda. The agendas are ideological, political and religious. The difference is the means they use to achieve their ends. To keep it short, all terrorists are militants, but not militants are terrorists.

Difference between militants and terrorists:

Terrorism is usually carried out by non-governmental groups. They do not wear uniforms. Militants on the other hand wear uniforms to identify militia clothes or insignia.

Terrorists resort to physical violence. They use violence as the means to attain their political, religious or ideological goals. They use terror as a means of coercion. They ensure that there is maximum violence, death and extreme damage to property to ensure that their goals are fulfilled.

Militants on the other hand do not always engage in physical violence. They are aggressive verbally. They place themselves in war mode most of the time and use words very often to achieve their goals.

Terrorists can go to any extent to achieve their goals. They do not mind killing civilians to attain their goals. Their approach is always confrontational towards the establishment. In the bargain they will even harm innocents to attain their goal.

Militants on the other hand avoid civilian casualty while trying to attain their goals. They enter into a confrontational mode with the establishment directly. They case use methods such as rebellion or armed aggression to further their cause.

