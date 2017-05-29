Those bas&**ds in Kerala killed an innocent COW: Impart similar justice

No amount of condemnation or outrage is enough. In short those bas&**ds from the Kerala Congress killed an innocent COW just to drive across their point. Is a condemnation from Rahul Gandhi sufficient. Is outraging the incident enough?

It was an an innocent animal for God's sake who was unaware of the new law and the politics behind it in Kerala. What did that animal even do to deserve this death? No animal deserves this death.

The question is what action should be taken against those bas&**ds? The law just does not prescribe enough punishment for such gory and mindless acts. Let us see what the law has to state:

Section 429 in The Indian Penal Code

Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees.-Whoever commits mis­chief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless, any elephant, camel, horse, mule, buffalo, bull, cow or ox, whatever may be the value thereof, or any other animal of the value of fifty rupees or upwards, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years, or with fine, or with both.

An eye for an eye:

Is five years sufficient for such an act? What on earth are these so-called animal rights groups doing? Why don't you unleash your army on these persons. Let them suffer and realise the pain that poor animal went through. Do you want any of us to believe that these persons will even get the maximum punishment as per the law?

They are Congress workers, influential people being backed by a government which does not go that extra mile to act against such cases. Kerala, is Gods Own Country no doubt, but it is a violent state. People are killed in bomb attacks and now we see this open defiance by a bunch of bas&**ds who killed an innocent animal.

I can't help but breakdown every time I read about the incident. I cant help but seethe in rage when I see the faces of those bas&**ds eating that poor animal after killing it. There are ways to protest if you are unhappy. But this was just brutal and if compared, the ISIS look like a bunch of angels in front of these brute, sickening, disgusting people who I am ashamed to even call my country men.

OneIndia News