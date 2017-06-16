This woman police constable lost her job for falling in love with a gangster in Bihar

Patna, June 16: Love cost her "dream" job. Reason, she fell in love with a gangster and secretly married him in spite of being a cop employed with the Bihar Police department.

Her bosses after coming to know about her dereliction of duty sacked her from her job. The lady constable, Priti Kumari, was dismissed from service on Tuesday for allegedly leaking confidential information to Mithu Sah, a most-wanted gangster in Sitamarhi district.

According to police, Priti had secretly married Mithu at a temple. The order of her sacking was given by Bhagalpur senior superintendent of police Manoj Kumar.

"By marrying a person with criminal antecedents, she had given the force a bad name," Sitamarhi superintendent of police Hari Prasath S was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

It was Sitamarhi SP who recommended Priti's dismissal from the police department. As per reports, Priti fell in love with her gangster husband during her posting at the Sitamarthi woman police station in 2016.

In order to avoid getting caught, Priti used to secretly meet Mithu. However, soon the police got a whip about her links with the gangster and that is when SP Hari ordered a probe.

"The allegations were found to be true," the SP told The Telegraph. Priti was served a show-cause notice before her dismissal, said a senior Bihar police official.

A departmental proceeding was initiated against her for leaking confidential information to Mithu.

When asked why did a cop fall in love with a criminal, a senior police official said that Priti was fascinated by Mithu's lifestyle.

This gangster-cop love story has all the elements of a hit Bollywood script.

OneIndia News