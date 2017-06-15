This Ramzan, RSS hosts Iftar party in Ayodhya, UP, for religious harmony

Lucknow, June 15: On Wednesday the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Muslim wing, Muslim Rashtriya Manch, hosted an Iftar party in the temple town of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The Iftar party was hosted to bring peace and harmony among various religions and communities in the tourist town.

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar also attended the party. In 2002, the MRM was formed by the RSS in an attempt to reach out to the Muslims on various issues including the Ram Mandir dispute in Ayodhya.

The guests at the party were served various delicacies including desserts and fruit juices.

"Hindus and Muslims are brothers and we are trying to promote religious harmony. Iftar party was a hit and everyone enjoyed the food. We had a good time together," said a member of the MRM after the end of the party.

OneIndia News