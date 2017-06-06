This Ramzan, policemen in J&K turn messiah for poor, ill with their noble gesture

Srinagar, June 6: Times are definitely difficult for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. As the state is in the grip of violence with regular protests by people and attack against the Indian Army by Pakistani-sponsored terrorists in the border areas, the local police force is trying its best to reach out to the residents of the violence-hit state in the holy month of Ramzan that began on May 26.

The J&K Police, which of late has been under the attack by the anti-Indian forces--is trying to bridge the gap between the men in khaki and local people by providing succour to the poor and ill.

The state police in collaboration with Uday foundation, a non-profit organisation, have launched a new campaign to help people in the Valley by providing them basic necessities like clothes and medicines to name a few.

On Monday, the cops distributed clothes to several leprosy patients in Lal Bazar, Srinagar. The policemen also distributed clothes to around 1,000 kids staying in various orphanages of the capital city.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Pulwama), Mohammad Aslam, also distributed several free items among the needy and poor people of Pulwama, around 40-km from Srinagar.

The police told ANI that the campaign will also be held in other districts of the Valley soon. Moreover, the campaign won't end with Ramzan, but will become a regular feature of the state police.

The noble initiative was launched under the guidance of Director General of Police SP Vaid and Inspector General of Police Munir Ahmad Khan.

OneIndia News