This Ramzan, Mumbai's 'big-hearted' doctor raises fund for poor to undergo surgery

Mumbai, June 16: This Muslim doctor from Mumbai definitely has a "big heart". In this holy month of Ramzan, cardiac surgeon, Dr Zainul Hamdulay, is busy raising funds to help poor in need of life-saving heart surgery.

Hamdulay is attempting to raise Rs 3.37 crore to fund heart-related surgeries of around 700 poor patients, which include 100 bypass surgeries, 100 angioplasties and 500 angiographies, reported Hindustan Times.

In order to realise his dream, Hamdulay, director of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery at Global Hospitals in Parel, Mumbai, has joined hands with Milaap, India's largest crowdfunding site.

Giving details about his "do-good" project, the cardiac surgeon told Hindustan Times, "Using the best stents on the market brings the cost of an angioplasty up to a lakh. A bypass usually costs Rs 2 lakh and an angiography costs around Rs 15,000. Our foundation has tied up with Milaap, India's largest crowdfunding site, to raise money so the underprivileged or those below the poverty line can avail of treatment for free."

Although for several years the doctor has been treating poor heart patients free of cost after he founded his NGO, Hamdulay Heart Foundation, this is for the first time he is attempting to raise such a large sum.

"Since its inception in 2010, the foundation usually manages to raise around Rs 1.5 crore over the course of a year, but this is the first time we are trying to raise so much in just a month," he said.

"I set up the foundation in memory of my mother, who was at the forefront of several social initiatives. She wanted me to do something to help the poor. This is my way of giving back," added Hamdulay.

In a span of 17 days, the foundation has raised Rs 5.10 lakh. The contributors for his noble cause are donating sums between Rs 500 to Rs 10,000. "As it is Ramzan, most of our donors are Muslims who are contributing their zakat--2.5 per cent of their income," said Hamdulay.

In order to avail free or subsidised cardiac surgery, patients have to first approach Hamdulay's foundation. After proper check-up, patients are operated upon.

This is not the only time the foundation is funding heart surgeries for poor. Last year, it funded 263 surgeries for poor because of the donations they received from people.

OneIndia News