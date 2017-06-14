This Ramzan, Hyderabad Muslim man innovates two-wheeler ambulance for poor, needy

Hyderabad, June 14: As we numbly digested reports of relatives carrying bodies of their loved ones on their shoulders or bicycles, a man in Hyderabad decided to do something about it.

Instead of cribbing like rest of us against the government's "apathy" towards poor who can't afford an ambulance, a garage owner from Hyderabad, Mohammed Shahzore Khan, created a two-wheeler ambulance for poor and needy.

"I read some articles in paper where a husband carried his wife's dead body and walked. There are many such incidents and I wanted to do something for them. And I thought of a two-wheeler ambulance," he told ANI.

Khan's latest innovation, a beautiful, small and cost-friendly alternative for poor, does not lack facilities. The ambulance, which he has named as Bike Ambulance, comes with an oxygen cylinder and a stretcher. It also has a blue light on top and a first-aid kit under the seat to fulfill all the requirements to call any vehicle an ambulance.

In order to build the ambulance, Khan spent around Rs 1,10,000 from his pocket. "It took me 35 days to complete and the amount spent on the ambulance was around Rs 1,10,000," Khan added.

Now, Khan hopes that the government will study the feasibility of his ambulance to arrange similar ones in rural areas where people generally can't afford "expensive" ambulances and most hospitals also don't have their own ambulances.

He is soon going to talk to the administrators about his cost efficient ambulance. Khan runs a garage named 'Deccan motor Cycle' in Hyderabad, which was established in 1951 by his late father Mohammed Nawas Khan.

"I am doing this work for the last 20 years and now I want to do some work for society," he added.

At a time when the Muslims are observing Ramzan, Khan's two-wheeler ambulance is a perfect Eid al-Fitr gift for the poor and needy.

OneIndia News