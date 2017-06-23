This Ramzan, buy a saree for just 10 paisa!

Bidar, June 23: Hundreds of women across the city thronged to small cloth shop after the shop owners made an astonishing offer of selling a saree for 10 paisa, a dhamaka ahead of Ramzan in Bidar.

Women are known to be fond of the sarees and they won't leave any chance of buying sarees under offers.

A small cloth shop owner in Bidar has launched a unique tempting offer giving sarees of Rs 350/ and above at just 10 paisa. This is creating huge rush at the store and women are making beeline to the store with Rs 10/- paisa coin. Many have also expressed unhappiness as they fail to find 10 paisa coin. This offer is available on 20 paise and 50 paise coins also.

The saree offer spread like a summer fire, the women stood in the hot sun waiting for their turn to buy sarees and it sold like a hot cake.

The saree scheme is the brainchild of Chandrashekar Pasarge, who owns Srishti Drishti Saree Centre. He hopes to sell sarees worth Rs 5 lakh by the end of the sale. The sarees are acquired from Hyderabad.

The sale, which started on June 20 will continue till July 15 betweem 10 am to 12.30 am everyday. On the first day, he claims to have sold 1050 sarees in just two hours, even before the news was spread to people.

This is not the first time, he had come up with a similar offer post-demonetisation.

Each saree claimed to cost around Rs. 100, but Chandrashekar says he does not worry about losses. "This is more of a gift than a sale," he adds. The money earned through the sale will go to the temple of Sri Anantha Shayana in Shamrajpura Agrahara near Bidar.

