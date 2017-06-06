This new music video, a perfect ode to Bengaluru, is winning everyone’s heart

Bengaluru, June 6: There are definitely two types of Bengalureans (as the residents of Bengaluru are known as). One who came and fell in love with the city and decided to live in Bengaluru forever, no matter what.

The second one also came and fell in love with Bengaluru and stayed here for a considerable period of time, but had to leave his/her beloved city for reasons beyond control.

You may belong to anyone of these two categories--but one force that binds both these types of Bengalureans together is the sincere and unadulterated love for the city.

A latest music video--The Bangalore Song--currently trending on social media--celebrates Bengalureans' love for their city, where old and new live together with great harmony.

The music video, mostly in Kannada, but peppered with English here and there--begins with a girl's declaration that soon she is leaving the city with her family to stay in the United Kingdom.

Thus before saying goodbye to Bengaluru, the lead actor in the music video decided to travel across the city's nook and cranny and get soaked in its smell. It is not in a city bus, cab or an autorickshaw, but her family's prized-possession--an old Premier Padmini--one of the most adored cars from yesteryears--in which she took her final journey of Bengaluru.

From bustling MG Road, green Cubbon Park to steaming hot cup of coffee at the iconic Vidyarthi Bhavan, the video succeeded in capturing the city like a never-ending album where memories flow freely.

The best part in the video is where it shows sepia-tinted black and white pictures of iconic landmarks in the city.

Then the video slowly peddles through the outskirts of the city for a while before winding up in the heart of Bengaluru, as the protagonist relooks at her beloved place for one last time.

So, let us all Bengalureans get soaked in the magic of Bengaluru and croon this peppy line--Namma ooru Bengaluru, sakkath coolu (Our city Bengaluru, It's really cool)--from the music video together.

Watch the lovely video--produced by Flash Frame Visuals Academy of Film & Television--below:

OneIndia News