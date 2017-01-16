New Delhi, Jan 16: Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday said that he was a born Congressman and he had come back to his roots. "This is my 'gharwapsi,' he said.

Sidhu addressing a press conference said: "Drugs are a reality in Punjab. You cannot have an Ostrich mentality about it. Drugs in the state is ruining the lives of the youth. Films are being made on the drug issue in Punjab. I have come here to tell the truth. This is not my personal fight. I will fight for Punjab's rights."

Attacking the BJP-SAD government in the state, Sidhu said: "Bhaag Badal, bhaag!(Run Badal Run) I will tell people where you have sold the state. I will reveal all details." Making a note of the current state of Punjab, Sidhu said: "Punjab was once known as the wheat bowl of India. It has been reduced to a poor state due to the political apathy."

Taking potshots at the Akali Dal, Sidhu said that the party was now reduced to dynasty politics. "Akali Dal has now reduced to a dynasty.

On asking where would he contest elections from, Sidhu said: "Will contest elections from whereever the party asks me to."

OneIndia News