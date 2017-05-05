This is how Karnataka CM allegedly "facilitated illegal police transfers"

A gross violation, says complainant

Shashidhar Venugopal who was slapped with sedition charges for engineering the police constabulary protest alleged that the transfers on basis of recommendations were a gross violation. The Supreme Court as well as the high court, the petition says, have strictly directed governments to not interfere in postings and transfers of bureaucrats. "Police establishment board constituted under section 20B of the amended provisions of Karnataka police act, which is headed by director general of police Karnataka as its chairman, gave absolute powers deciding transfer, posting promotions and other service related matters of officers of and below the rank of DySP. In light of the nexus between the politicians on one hand and the police on the other as per recommendation letters issued by the politicians using their official letters in their personal capacity is nothing but abusive of their position breach of oath of office," the complainant alleged.

OneIndia News