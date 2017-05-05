This is how Karnataka CM allegedly "facilitated illegal police transfers"

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah is facing allegations of indulging in large-scale corruption. In a complaint to the Lokayukta, a former policeman has alleged that the Chief Minister, his cabinet colleagues and at least 21 police officials are parties to large-scale corruption involving transfers and posting of IPS officers in the state. Shashidhar Venugopal has told the Lokayukta that Siddaramaiah consented to corrupt practices in police transfers and posting, in turn, becoming a party to the large scale corruption.
The allegation
In his complaint, Shasidhar has claimed police transfers and postings in Karnataka were made based on recommendation letters from MLAs, MLCs, MPs and ministers of union and state government. He submitted letters of recommendation that he obtained to support his claim. This, the complainant claims is a gross violation of Karnataka police act that governs the police establishment board.
Charges against the Chief Minister
Shashidhar alleged that since 2015, the Chief Minister has been obliging to recommendation letters from his ministers. Illegal transfers and postings have been made with the consent of the Chief Minister on the basis of recommendations fuelled by bribery. "The Chief Minister has given a go by to the directions by ordering the transfer of police officers on the request of politicians and his own party men," the complainant has alleged. "The complainant was able to obtain letters of recommendations by politicians seeking transfer of the police officers to their respective places and the Chief Minister of Karnataka state has obliged," the complaint says.
The impact
Further, the complainant has added that 'police officers who seek favours from the politicians to receive favourable posting turn a blind eye towards crimes involving the politicians. "The same police officers who are at the mercy of the politician do not carry out proper investigations and also protect them for the sake of benefits of transfer obtained by their political bosses. The Chief minister obliges the politicians thereby," the complaint alleges.
A gross violation, says complainant
Shashidhar Venugopal who was slapped with sedition charges for engineering the police constabulary protest alleged that the transfers on basis of recommendations were a gross violation. The Supreme Court as well as the high court, the petition says, have strictly directed governments to not interfere in postings and transfers of bureaucrats. "Police establishment board constituted under section 20B of the amended provisions of Karnataka police act, which is headed by director general of police Karnataka as its chairman, gave absolute powers deciding transfer, posting promotions and other service related matters of officers of and below the rank of DySP. In light of the nexus between the politicians on one hand and the police on the other as per recommendation letters issued by the politicians using their official letters in their personal capacity is nothing but abusive of their position breach of oath of office," the complainant alleged.
OneIndia News