New Delhi, Dec 31: On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new mobile payment application called BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money). This app is aimed at making fast and secure payments. Currently the app developed by the National Payment Corporation of India is available only on Android devices.

[Also Read: Modi launches mobile app BHIM to make digital transactions easier]

The application can be used to make and receive payments by a user who has accounts with the 32 banks that are part of the Unified Payment Interface. The app which is available in Hindi and English will soon be made available on the iOS platform as well.

It would also be made available for other platforms as well soon says the NPCI. There have been many unsuccessful attempts made by users to download this application. This is because there are a large number of apps which have a similar name and also because of its recency.

To download the application BHIM on your android device from the Google Play Store, CLICK HERE.

OneIndia News