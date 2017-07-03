This Hyderabad boy shows negligent officials the way to fill potholes to save lives

Hyderabad, July 3: Go to any city, town or village in India, potholes will greet you everywhere. The harassed commuters have no other way but to mumble a few cuss words against the negligent officials and drive fast the difficulty.

But this 12-year-old boy from Hyderabad, Telangana, refused to 'move ahead' like the rest of us and decided to do something about the potholes in his city. After witnessing a horrific road accident where an entire family, including father, mother and their toddler, was killed due to a pothole, Ravi Teja decided to fill potholes so that nobody dies due to them.

Recently, the deceased family which was travelling in a bike hit a pothole in Habsiguda main road in the city. Immediately, the vehicle overturned and all three fell on the road and died. The entire incident was witnessed by Ravi.

"I don't want anyone to die this way. I will continue filling potholes," Ravi told ANI.

These days, the teenager could be seen repairing city roads all alone as government agencies decided to close their eyes on the problems of the people. In order to make roads better for commuters, Ravi carries a wooden box filled with stones and other arrangements to fill the potholes.

What is striking is that Ravi himself comes from underprivileged section of society. The young boy does not have proper clothes and shoes to wear. He also does not get to eat food regularly.

In spite of so many odds, Ravi wants to bring change in society by contributing in his own way. Not only the negligent officials, but we all can learn from Ravi to make India a better place to live in.

OneIndia News